joshpp29
on June 15th, 2019
perfect height for me!
$100.00MSRP
Diamond Glass Short Neck UFO Beaker Bong This one is small but mighty! This Diamond glass beaker bong stands about 8 inches tall and features a "UFO" honeycomb perc. It has a compact design, yet still provides you with a smooth smoke. Down stem and bowl are of course included with your bong. The joint size on this is 14mm. FEATURES Diamond Glass bong 8 inches tall UFO perc Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-short-neck-ufo-beaker-bong
on June 11th, 2019
Clean, clean glass work! well done Diamond. And item got here 1 day early!!