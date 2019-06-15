 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Diamond Glass Short Neck UFO Beaker Bong

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Diamond Glass Short Neck UFO Beaker Bong This one is small but mighty! This Diamond glass beaker bong stands about 8 inches tall and features a "UFO" honeycomb perc. It has a compact design, yet still provides you with a smooth smoke. Down stem and bowl are of course included with your bong. The joint size on this is 14mm. FEATURES Diamond Glass bong 8 inches tall UFO perc Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-short-neck-ufo-beaker-bong

gabegio

Clean, clean glass work! well done Diamond. And item got here 1 day early!!

About this brand

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.