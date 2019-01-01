Diamond Glass Skinny Neck UFO Chamber Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online HeadshopWrite a review
$125.00MSRP
About this product
Diamond Glass Skinny Neck UFO Chamber Beaker Bong This Diamond Glass skinny beaker is well designed and features a UFO honeycomb perc and splash guard to keep water down. It stands at a great height of 10 inches to provide you with good hits, without fully knocking you to the dirt. Diamond Glass speaks for itself and this bong is no different. Nothing but quality here! FEATURES 14mm joint size Authentic Diamond Glass bong 10-11 inches tall 2 color options available Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-skinny-neck-ufo-chamber-beaker
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.