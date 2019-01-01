 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Diamond Glass Skinny Neck UFO Chamber Beaker Bong

Diamond Glass Skinny Neck UFO Chamber Beaker Bong

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Diamond Glass Skinny Neck UFO Chamber Beaker Bong This Diamond Glass skinny beaker is well designed and features a UFO honeycomb perc and splash guard to keep water down. It stands at a great height of 10 inches to provide you with good hits, without fully knocking you to the dirt. Diamond Glass speaks for itself and this bong is no different. Nothing but quality here! FEATURES 14mm joint size Authentic Diamond Glass bong 10-11 inches tall 2 color options available Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-skinny-neck-ufo-chamber-beaker

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.