Diamond Glass Skinny Neck UFO Straight Tube Bong
by Kings Pipes Online HeadshopWrite a review
$120.00MSRP
About this product
Diamond Glass Skinny Neck UFO Straight Tube Bong This is a sweet Diamond Glass Bong that stands about 10 to 11 inches in height. This is an awesome straight tube bong from Diamond that features a perc and splash guard to make for a comfortable use. The joint size for this one is 14mm and all orders come with a bowl and down stem. FEATURES Straight tube bong Diamond Glass Perc Splash guard 10-11 inches tall quality glass bong Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/diamond-glass-collection/products/diamond-glass-skinny-neck-ufo-straight-tube
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.