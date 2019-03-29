trixforlife
on March 29th, 2019
super convenient
$114.99MSRP
Dip Devices Dipper Vaporizer The Dipper offers two unique ways to enjoy your favorite concentrates. Use the Vapor Tip Atomizer to simply sip up your concentrates like a honey collector, no torch and rig needed. If you're looking for a more discreet way to enjoy, the Quartz Crystal Atomizer lets you load your favorite concentrate directly into the pen. The atomizers can last up to six months and without common frustrations like messy loading, leaking, and clogs. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/dip-devices-dipper-vaporizer
handy and good
on March 28th, 2019
a little pricey but can't complain, works really good