  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Dip Devices Dipper Nectar Collector Pen

Dip Devices Dipper Nectar Collector Pen

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

4.914
About this product

Dip Devices Dipper Vaporizer The Dipper offers two unique ways to enjoy your favorite concentrates. Use the Vapor Tip Atomizer to simply sip up your concentrates like a honey collector, no torch and rig needed. If you're looking for a more discreet way to enjoy, the Quartz Crystal Atomizer lets you load your favorite concentrate directly into the pen. The atomizers can last up to six months and without common frustrations like messy loading, leaking, and clogs. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/dip-devices-dipper-vaporizer

14 customer reviews

4.914

jeromeP0224

a little pricey but can't complain, works really good

About this brand

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.