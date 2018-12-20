willslong892
on December 20th, 2018
like how the elements paper package secures with a magnet
-Order includes 3 packs of papers and 1 roller -Brand: Elements -1 1/4 size papers -79mm roller -Magnetic closure on papers -FREE shipping with all US orders Your package will include 3 packs of Elements rolling papers 1 1/4 size (each pack includes 50 rolling papers) and 1 79mm Elements rolling machine. It pairs great with these papers and is awesome for rolling up. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/rolling-papers-and-rollers/products/elements-rolling-machine-79mm-with-3-packs-of-elements-rolling-papers-1-1-4-size
on December 12th, 2018
Awesome!
on December 7th, 2018
Good little rolling bundle