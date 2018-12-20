 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Elements Rolling Machine 79mm with 3 Packs of Elements Rolling Papers 1 1/4 Size

Elements Rolling Machine 79mm with 3 Packs of Elements Rolling Papers 1 1/4 Size

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Rolling Papers Elements Rolling Machine 79mm with 3 Packs of Elements Rolling Papers 1 1/4 Size

$9.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

-Order includes 3 packs of papers and 1 roller -Brand: Elements -1 1/4 size papers -79mm roller -Magnetic closure on papers -FREE shipping with all US orders Your package will include 3 packs of Elements rolling papers 1 1/4 size (each pack includes 50 rolling papers) and 1 79mm Elements rolling machine. It pairs great with these papers and is awesome for rolling up. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/rolling-papers-and-rollers/products/elements-rolling-machine-79mm-with-3-packs-of-elements-rolling-papers-1-1-4-size

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

willslong892

like how the elements paper package secures with a magnet

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.