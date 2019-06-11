 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Empire Glassworks Alien Themed Hand Pipe

Empire Glassworks Alien Themed Hand Pipe

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Empire Glassworks Alien Themed Hand Pipe This is a sweet pipe for many different reasons. The alien design on this pipe is awesome and the detail is very good. Also, the teeth on the alien glow in the dark on this pipe. Lastly, it is a very good size hand pipe and measures 6.5 inches in length. Well done Empire Glassworks! PIPE FEATURES Empire Glassworks Alien themed 6.5 inches long Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/empire-glassworks-alien-themed-hand-pipe-with-slyme-accents

gabegio

really good detail and quality with this pipe. It was a little bigger than I though which is a plus and works super well

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.