  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Empire Glassworks Avocado Hand Pipe

Empire Glassworks Avocado Hand Pipe

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Avocado Hand Pipe
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Avocado Hand Pipe

$63.99MSRP

Buy Here

Empire Glassworks Avocado Hand Pipe This is an avocado that is always ripe and ready to go! It is another beautiful hand pipe brought to you by Empire Glassworks that is diligently made with the highest quality glass and artwork. The round bottom of the pipe makes for comfortable use and is easy to hold. Overall this is one bitchin pipe! FEATURES Empire Glassworks Avocado design Glass hand pipe Length: about 4" Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/empire-glassworks/products/empire-glassworks-avocado-hand-pipe

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.