 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Empire Glassworks Bomberman Glass Pipe

Empire Glassworks Bomberman Glass Pipe

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Bomberman Glass Pipe
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Bomberman Glass Pipe

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Empire Glassworks Bomberman Glass Pipe Bombs away! This is a sweet looking glass hand pipe brought to you by Empire Glassworks. It looks like the famous bomberman from our favorite video game we all love to play! Like of Empire pipes, this is made with quality glass and awesome craftsmanship. GLASS PIPE FEATURES Empire Glassworks Bomberman pipe 4-5" in length Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/empire-glassworks/products/empire-glassworks-bomberman-glass-pipe

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

gabegio

throwback to the Mario days! lol sweet pipe and good design

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.