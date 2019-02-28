 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Foam Case for Glass Hand Pipes

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

FOAM CASE FOR GLASS HAND PIPE This is nice foam case for glass hand pipes. It measures about 7 inches in length total, with the inside being about 6 inches in length. It fits most standard hand pipes and is great for travel. It protects any pipe in it very well and can with stand some durability. It comes in two different colors, black or blue. Features Foam pipe case 7" in length Fits most standard hand pipes Color: Black or Blue Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/foam-pipe-case

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.