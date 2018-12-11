johnnyblazeeee
on December 11th, 2018
Use often works nicely
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$25.99MSRP
Fuzion Armoured ARM-20 Digital Pocket Scale The Fuzion Armoured ARM-20 digital pocket scale is great for weighing small items. It is one of the most precise scales on the market, weighing items within .001 grams of their weight. There are tons of features on this scale. The Fuzion Armoured ARM-20 scale has 0.001g readability, auto calibration, multiple weighing modes, plus more. If your looking to weigh small items with precise accuracy, then this scale is for you. Features 0.001g readability 20g capacity Two AAA batteries included Auto calibration, auto off, full tare Weighing modes: g/oz/ozt/dwt/gn/ct LCD display with 4.5 digits Stainless steel platform platform size: 70x70mm Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/fuzion-armoured-arm-20-digital-pocket-scale
on December 11th, 2018
Use often works nicely
on December 7th, 2018
super good for small items