oscarjaime
on October 18th, 2019
very useful love it!
$16.99MSRP
Fuzion Tank T-200 Digital Pocket Scale The Fuzion Tank T-200 digital pocket scale is great for weighing small items. It does not have the capacity of some other scales, buts it weighs items with dead on accuracy and has weight readability within 0.01g. The Fuzion Tank T-200 scale has a stainless steel platform, LCD display screens, auto calibration and much more. This scale is well made and very durable. Features 0.01g readability 200g capacity Two AAA batteries included Auto calibration, auto off, full tare Weighing modes: g/oz/ozt/dwt/gn/ct LCD display with 4.5 digits Stainless steel platform platform size: 58x58mm Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/fuzion-tank-t-200-scale
on March 7th, 2019
touchy but good
on January 3rd, 2019
The only scale I trust