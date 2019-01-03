kylepartr144
on January 3rd, 2019
the green is beautiful!
Stranger Demon Glass Pipe This is a US made glass pipe that is super thick and high quality! This glass hand pipe looks like the "Stranger Demon" character. This pipe is really heavy duty and made with thick glass. It measures about 6 inches in length. The detail on this one is amazing and it is truly a piece of art. It features a sweet red color. The glass work on this pipe is spectacular and is definitely sure to impress! Features 6 inch glass pipe made from thick, high quality glass Color: Red Stranger Demon glass hand pipe US made glass hand pipe FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/stranger-demon-glass-pipe
on January 3rd, 2019
on December 20th, 2018
super, super well made! awesome classic spoon pipe
on December 5th, 2018
Nice quality