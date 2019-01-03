 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Stranger Demon Glass Pipe

Stranger Demon Glass Pipe

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Stranger Demon Glass Pipe
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Stranger Demon Glass Pipe

$44.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Stranger Demon Glass Pipe This is a US made glass pipe that is super thick and high quality! This glass hand pipe looks like the "Stranger Demon" character. This pipe is really heavy duty and made with thick glass. It measures about 6 inches in length. The detail on this one is amazing and it is truly a piece of art. It features a sweet red color. The glass work on this pipe is spectacular and is definitely sure to impress! Features 6 inch glass pipe made from thick, high quality glass Color: Red Stranger Demon glass hand pipe US made glass hand pipe FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/stranger-demon-glass-pipe

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

willslong892

super, super well made! awesome classic spoon pipe

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.