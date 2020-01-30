 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MiG Vapor DRAY Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer - Rasta Edition

by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop

5.02
$149.99MSRP

About this product

MIG VAPOR DRAY PORTABLE HERB VAPORIZER RASTA Just when you thought the Mig Vapor Dray dry herb vaporizer couldn't get any better, they drop the Rasta edition! This has the same specs as the traditional black Mig Vapor Dray, just different colors. It has fully adjustable temperature settings that range from 385° to 430° F and can go in 1 degree increments. It also features a magnetic mouthpiece that can conveniently be pulled off so it is easy to clean. The kit has everything in it you need to get start getting your vape on! MIG VAPOR FEATURES Mig Vapor Dray full kit Rasta Edition 1° F temperature control between 385-430° F Quartz heating system and chamber OLED Display 1800 mAh super cell battery Wedge-lipped chamber for easy loading WHAT YOU'LL RECEIVE: Mig Vapor DRAY Dry Herb Vaporizer USB charger Cleaning Brush Pack of cleaning swabs User manual Pair of tweezers Product Overview: Just to give you a little background on the product, the Dray by Mig Vapor is a nice little handheld dry herb vaporizer that has a compact and unique design. It features an LED light screen and has a fairly good size chamber to load the dry herbs in. Its sleek and compact design makes it easily portable and the perfect vaporizer companion for when you are out and about. It has adjustable temperature settings so you are able to vaporize your herb at whatever temperature you prefer. Authentic Mig Vapor Dray dry herb vaporizers typically retail for about $150. So to start off, the first thing you notice about the vaporizer is how cool and nice the packaging is. It has a lot of bright colors and is very eye catching. Most importantly, the packaging holds the unit very securely and looks really professional when opening it up. The contents in the box are pretty simple. The packag includes the vaporizer unit, USB adapter cable, brush for cleaning, clean swabs, instruction manual, and pair of tweezers. The packaging is compact and measures about 2 inches tall, 3 inches wide, and 5 inches in length. This is beneficial because if you are going somewhere for a long period of time and need to pack your full kit, you can easily put it back in the packaging for travel. Since the original packaging is small and does not take up much space, it is perfect for on the go. Now unless you have used one of these before, you most likely will need to look at the user manual since not everything is super intuitive. The unit has a fairly simple activation process and you just have to push and hold the power button for 5 seconds to get it turned on. You will know it is on because the unit vibrates and the LED screen will turn on. Once it is turned on, you see the default temperature that the vaporizer is set on. You can either adjust the temperature or leave it as is. Once your temperature is set, you push the power three times to begin heating up the chamber. When you do this, you will see what the actual temperature of the chamber is in the top right corner of the LED screen. Once it reaches your desired temperature, it is ready to go. It has a very nice design and feels solid when using it, unlike some other flimsier portable vaporizers, and it is also very compact. It is simple to use and the LED screen on the Mig Vapor Dray makes setting the temperatures convenient and easy. The best part of it though is the function. The Mig Dray vaporized the herbs very nicely and provided smooth hits all the way through. You can even argue this hits better than some of the more well-known desk top vaporizers! All in all, this is a solid hand held vaporizer that is one of the best units on the market today. About Mig Vapor Mig Vapor is a premier brand that specializes in producing high quality vaporizers and vape pens. Their products such as the Dray, Herb-E, Wasp, and many others are top notch and speak for themselves. Mig Vapor uses high quality materials and great designs on all of their products that make them unique from other brands.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

amandawill331

easy on the lungs and very good for a portable vaporizer

trixforlife

Super easy to use and vapes very well. The cool colors are an added bonus!

