About this product

The Crafty Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel The Crafty Vaporizer from Storz & Bickel delivers high quality vapor in a sleek, handheld design. High Tech The Crafty incorporates several cutting-edge thermal engineering features, enhancing the vaporization experience. This lithium-ion battery powered unit fits right in your pocket. A one-button control turns the Crafty on and it heats automatically to the default temperature of 356°F (180°C). When the desired temperature is reached, it is signaled through a short double-vibration and the LED lights change from red to green. The Crafty vape comes with access to the Crafty Wireless Bluetooth Multifunction App that you can use on your iPhone as a remote control. Unmatched Quality The Crafty is hand-crafted in Germany by Storz & Bickel, the makers of the Volcano Vaporizer and Plenty Vaporizer, and is constructed of top quality materials for first-rate durability and functionality. Superior Vapor The Crafty's vapor quality is similar to the Volcano: dense, aromatic, and pure. The Crafty's effective vapor production system makes for an enjoyable experience without the learning curve or multitude of components found in other vaporizers. What's in the Box CRAFTY Vaporizer Power Adapter with USB Cable Mouthpiece Liquid Pad 3x Normal Screens Cleaning Brush Filling Aid Set of Spare Seal Rings Storz & Bickel Grinder User Manual FEATURES For Aromatic Blends For Solid Concentrates and Liquids When Using included Liquid Pad Silent One-Button Operation Compact Ergonomic Design Haptic Vibration Alarm Remote Control Bluetooth App Precise Temperature Control Full Convection Hot Air + Conduction Combined High Efficiency Heat Exchanger