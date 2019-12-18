Hikergal84
on December 18th, 2019
Heats quick and hits smooth. Winning!!!
$49.99MSRP
MiG Vapor WASP Wax Air Stealth Pen Vaporizer With the ability to bake between 400 and 455 degrees Fahrenheit and a 2-3 second heat up time you won't waste any time getting what you need when you need it! Compact vaping unleashed: Not only does the WASP look great but its functionality is beyond its competition. With the ability to vape concentrates you won't need anything else for your vaping needs. Features: Vaporizes between 400-455 degrees Fahrenheit Silicon carbide coil eGo charging port 1-2 hour charging time 1.0 ohm coil 900 mAh battery Polycarbonate viewing chamber Borosilicate glass tip Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/mig-vapor-wasp-wax-air-stealth-pen-vaporizer
on July 25th, 2019
The mig wasp unit works very well and gives off big hits
on March 29th, 2019
I just like mig in general and in my opinion this is one of their best units