trixforlife
on June 4th, 2019
got the 18mm and it fit nicely with my bong
-Bowl piece made from high quality glass -14mm or 18mm -Color: Red, Yellow, Green, and Black -FREE shipping with all US orders This is a deep bowl piece made of thick and heavy glass. It has a sweet design with Rasta splatter swirls. 14mm and 18mm sizes are available. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/bowls/products/14mm-rasta-splatter-glass-bowl-piece
on March 7th, 2019
good quality/price
on February 28th, 2019
perfect