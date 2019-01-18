 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Raw Organic Hemp Rolling Papers 1 1/4 Size - 2 pack

Raw Organic Hemp Rolling Papers 1 1/4 Size - 2 pack

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

5.01
$5.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Order includes 2 packs of papers Brand: Raw Type: Organic Hemp 1 1/4 size FREE shipping with all US orders Your package will include 2 packs of organic hemp Raw rolling papers 1 1/4 size (each pack includes 50 rolling papers). Raw makes great quality papers and these are perfect for rolling up. We ship items discretely with no outside labeling on the package. All US orders ship free with USPS First-Class Mail®. Must be 21 or older to purchase item. Please feel free to message us with any questions you may have. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/rolling-papers-and-rollers/products/raw-organic-hemp-rolling-papers-1-1-4-size-2-pack

1 customer review

write a review

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.