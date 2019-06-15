 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Bougie Glass 90° Reclaim Catcher 14/18mm

Bougie Glass 90° Reclaim Catcher 14/18mm

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.012
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Dabbing Nails & Attachments Bougie Glass 90° Reclaim Catcher 14/18mm

$28.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

BOUGIE GLASS RECLAIM CATCHER CONNECTOR 14/18MM 90° This is authentic Bougie Glass. This reclaim catcher connector is awesome for several reasons. Not only does it act as an ash catcher to keep your bong or rig clean, it is designed to catch any reclaim oil in the silicone container. This one has a 90° bend. The silicone container detaches from the reclaim catcher to make a sealed jar. It is awesome for saving you money as you can reuse your reclaim for a second dab, or drip it on whatever you are rolling up. The reclaim catcher has a female opening so the joint does not change on your rig or bong. Two sizes are available: 14mm and 18mm. Silicone jar attachment is included (silicone jar color varies). Features about 2 1/2 inches tall Bougie Glass 90° bend great for saving material 14mm or 18mm joint available silicone jar included Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/reclaim-catcher-connector

12 customer reviews

Show all
5.012

write a review

gabegio

super easy to use and a nice way to get my reclaim. It can get a little messy but nothing too bad

ahgeezzz

glass quality is awesome and it works like a charm

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.