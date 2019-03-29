 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Smok Majesty 225W TC eLiquid Starter Kit

Smok Majesty 225W TC eLiquid Starter Kit

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.022
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Vaping Vape Pens Smok Majesty 225W TC eLiquid Starter Kit
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Vaping Vape Pens Smok Majesty 225W TC eLiquid Starter Kit

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Smok Majesty 225W TC eLiquid Starter Kit Features 225 Watts of Power Temperature Control Zinc Alloy Construction Specifications Mod Dimensions: 3.35" by 1.81" by 1.2" Dual High-Amp 18650 Battery - Not Included Maximum Wattage: 225W Min Resistance: 0.06Ω Temperature Range: 200°F-600°F Temp Control Modes: Ni200 Nickel, Titanium, and Stainless Steel Display: Full Color OLED with Customizable Colors Thread Type: 510 Thread Tank Diameter: 24.5mm Juice Capacity: 4ml Fill Design: Top-Fill Design with Hinge Lock In The Box 1 Majesty 225W Box Mod 1 TFV8 X-Baby Beast Tank 1 0.4ohm X-Baby Q2 Dual Core 1 0.4ohm X-Baby T6 Sextuple Core 1 Replacement Parts & Spare Glass 1 MicroUSB Cable 1 Instructional Manual Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/smok-majesty-225w-tc-eliquid-starter-kit

22 customer reviews

Show all
5.022

write a review

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.