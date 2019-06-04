 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bowl pieces
  5. Storm Trooper Look-A-Like Glass Bowl Piece

Storm Trooper Look-A-Like Glass Bowl Piece

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.06
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bowl Pieces Storm Trooper Look-A-Like Glass Bowl Piece

$15.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

-Bowl piece made from high quality glass -14mm or 18mm -Storm Trooper Look-Alike -FREE shipping with all US orders This is a deep bowl piece made of thick and heavy glass. Awesome storm trooper look-alike design. 14mm or 18mm sizes are available. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/bowls/products/18mm-storm-trooper-look-alike-glass-bowl-piece

6 customer reviews

Show all
5.06

write a review

trixforlife

i go to outerspace with this one! the design is great and it still holds a big bowl

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.