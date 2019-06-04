trixforlife
on June 4th, 2019
i go to outerspace with this one! the design is great and it still holds a big bowl
$15.99MSRP
-Bowl piece made from high quality glass -14mm or 18mm -Storm Trooper Look-Alike -FREE shipping with all US orders This is a deep bowl piece made of thick and heavy glass. Awesome storm trooper look-alike design. 14mm or 18mm sizes are available. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/bowls/products/18mm-storm-trooper-look-alike-glass-bowl-piece
on December 11th, 2018
works well looks sweet
on December 4th, 2018
Perfect