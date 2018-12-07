Ldubz38291
on December 7th, 2018
works well for the price
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Features -0.1g readability -600g capacity -Two AAA batteries included -Auto calibration, auto off, full tare -Weighing modes: g/oz/ozt/dwt/gn/ct Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/supreme-weigh-sw09-digital-mini-pocket-scale
on December 7th, 2018
works well for the price