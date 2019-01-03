kylepartr144
on January 3rd, 2019
works good
TRAP TRAYS ROLLING TRAY 7" - 420 This Trap Trays cigarette rolling tray is a great way for all smokers to keep their surface area clean. The tray measures about 7 by 5 1/2 inches and is made of metal. It has a sweet design and is a great quality tray that is perfect for rolling on. Features -Brand: Trap Trays -7 by 5 1/2 inches -Made of metal -FREE shipping with all US orders
on January 3rd, 2019
works good
on December 4th, 2018
Good
on December 2nd, 2018
Perfect for on the go