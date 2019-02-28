Ldubz38291
on February 28th, 2019
awesome!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$9.99MSRP
Trap Trays Rolling Tray 7" - Seattle This Trap Trays cigarette rolling tray is a great way for all smokers to keep their surface area clean. The tray measures about 7 by 5 1/2 inches and is made of metal. It has a sweet design of the Seattle skyline and is a great quality tray that is perfect for rolling on. Features Brand: Trap Trays 7 by 5 1/2 inches Seattle skyline design Made of metal FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/trap-trays-seattle-rolling-tray-7x5
on February 28th, 2019
awesome!
on January 18th, 2019
size works perfect for me. very nice