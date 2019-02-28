 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Trap Trays Rolling Tray 7" - Seattle

Trap Trays Rolling Tray 7" - Seattle

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Rolling Trays Trap Trays Rolling Tray 7" - Seattle

$9.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Trap Trays Rolling Tray 7" - Seattle This Trap Trays cigarette rolling tray is a great way for all smokers to keep their surface area clean. The tray measures about 7 by 5 1/2 inches and is made of metal. It has a sweet design of the Seattle skyline and is a great quality tray that is perfect for rolling on. Features Brand: Trap Trays 7 by 5 1/2 inches Seattle skyline design Made of metal FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/trap-trays-seattle-rolling-tray-7x5

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.