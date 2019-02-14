kylepartr144
UPC always makes great quality glass. This bong rips
$79.99MSRP
UPC Heavy Wall Straight Tube Water Pipe An incredibly solid pipe for an incredible price. UPC Glass Features Diffused downstem in straight tube to ice pinch 14" tall 50mm diameter tubing 7mm thick glass Premium borosilicate glass Black UPC decals Comes with 18mm to 14mm downstem and bowl Proudly handmade in Los Angeles, California. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bongs-for-sale/products/upc-heavy-wall-straight-tube-water-pipe-14
on February 14th, 2019
