kylepartr144
on February 14th, 2019
Perfect!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$124.99MSRP
UPC Straight Single Perc Bong 16" An immaculately crafted straight tube water pipe with thick heavy glass. UPC Glass Features Diffused downstem in straight tube to showerhead perc with ice pinch Single Perc: 16" tall 50mm tubing body 5mm thick glass Embossed with "Made in USA" stamp Comes with 18mm to 14mm downstem and bowl Proudly handmade in Los Angeles, California Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bongs-for-sale/products/upc-straight-water-pipe-bong-single-perc
on February 14th, 2019
Perfect!