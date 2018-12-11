johnnyblazeeee
on December 11th, 2018
Never tried one before this and I love it! Works nice and easy to use.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$44.99MSRP
This Waxmaid Silicone Nectar Collector is definitely one of the best for oils and concentrates. It is made of silicone with a glass perc in the middle. Simply heat the nail and inhale like using a straw. Full kit is in sealed package. -Waxmaid Silicone Nectar Collector Kit -Platinum Cured Silicone -BPA Free, FDA Approved -Unique Design -Portable to Go -Easy To Clean -Dishwasher safe Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/accessories/products/wax-maid-nectar-collector-kit
on December 11th, 2018
Never tried one before this and I love it! Works nice and easy to use.