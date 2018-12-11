 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Waxmaid Silicone Nectar Collector Kit

Waxmaid Silicone Nectar Collector Kit

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Waxmaid Silicone Nectar Collector Kit

$44.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This Waxmaid Silicone Nectar Collector is definitely one of the best for oils and concentrates. It is made of silicone with a glass perc in the middle. Simply heat the nail and inhale like using a straw. Full kit is in sealed package. -Waxmaid Silicone Nectar Collector Kit -Platinum Cured Silicone -BPA Free, FDA Approved -Unique Design -Portable to Go -Easy To Clean -Dishwasher safe Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/accessories/products/wax-maid-nectar-collector-kit

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

johnnyblazeeee

Never tried one before this and I love it! Works nice and easy to use.

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.