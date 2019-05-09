ahgeezzz
on May 9th, 2019
for the price it works pretty well. It doesnt hold too much but cant complain
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$29.99MSRP
Yocan Evolve-D Dry Herb Pen Complete Kit (Black) The Yocan Evolve-D dry herb pen is one of the best on the market. No cartridges needed for this pen. Simply fill your pen with herb and your good to go! Features Micro USB port (charge & vape) Functional Coil Cap prevents leaks and mouthpiece heating. Exquisite design in a larger pen style. Color: Black Kit Comes Complete With 1 Evolve-D atomizer 1 Evolve-D battery 1 Extra dual coil 1 Tool 1 USB charging cable Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/yocan-evolve-d-dry-herb-pen
on May 9th, 2019
for the price it works pretty well. It doesnt hold too much but cant complain
on April 24th, 2019
works well
on March 29th, 2019
this pen is perfect for on the go