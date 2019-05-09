 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Yocan Evolve-D Dry Herb Pen Complete Kit

Yocan Evolve-D Dry Herb Pen Complete Kit

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
4.89
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Vaping Vape Pens Yocan Evolve-D Dry Herb Pen Complete Kit
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Vaping Vape Pens Yocan Evolve-D Dry Herb Pen Complete Kit

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Yocan Evolve-D Dry Herb Pen Complete Kit (Black) The Yocan Evolve-D dry herb pen is one of the best on the market. No cartridges needed for this pen. Simply fill your pen with herb and your good to go! Features Micro USB port (charge & vape) Functional Coil Cap prevents leaks and mouthpiece heating. Exquisite design in a larger pen style. Color: Black Kit Comes Complete With 1 Evolve-D atomizer 1 Evolve-D battery 1 Extra dual coil 1 Tool 1 USB charging cable Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/yocan-evolve-d-dry-herb-pen

9 customer reviews

Show all
4.89

write a review

ahgeezzz

for the price it works pretty well. It doesnt hold too much but cant complain

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.