Yocan Evolve-D Plus Dry Herb Pen Complete Kit

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

About this product

The Yocan Evolve-D Plus dry herb pen is one of the best on the market. It holds more material and lasts longer than the regular Evolve-D. There are no cartridges needed for this pen. Simply fill your pen with herb and your good to go! Features Micro USB port (charge & vape) Functional Coil Cap prevents leaks and mouthpiece heating. Exquisite design in a larger pen style. Color: Black Kit Comes Complete With 1 Evolve-D Plus atomizer 1 Evolve-D Plus battery 1 Extra quartz coil 1 Tool 1 USB charging cable The Yocan Evolve-D Plus is a great quality pen for dry herbs! No cartridges needed for this pen. Simply fill your pen with herb and your good to go. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/yocan-evolve-d-plus-dry-herb-pen

4.825

gabegio

best on the go dry herb I have owned to date. Love it!

barbgee

I have bought 2 of these now and have nothing bad to say about them. they work as advertised and have lasted me for a while

ahgeezzz

does just what I thought it would. its burns the herbs very good and isnt too harsh. you just have to make sure to clean often!

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.