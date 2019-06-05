gabegio
on June 5th, 2019
best on the go dry herb I have owned to date. Love it!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$39.99MSRP
The Yocan Evolve-D Plus dry herb pen is one of the best on the market. It holds more material and lasts longer than the regular Evolve-D. There are no cartridges needed for this pen. Simply fill your pen with herb and your good to go! Features Micro USB port (charge & vape) Functional Coil Cap prevents leaks and mouthpiece heating. Exquisite design in a larger pen style. Color: Black Kit Comes Complete With 1 Evolve-D Plus atomizer 1 Evolve-D Plus battery 1 Extra quartz coil 1 Tool 1 USB charging cable The Yocan Evolve-D Plus is a great quality pen for dry herbs! No cartridges needed for this pen. Simply fill your pen with herb and your good to go. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/yocan-evolve-d-plus-dry-herb-pen
on June 5th, 2019
best on the go dry herb I have owned to date. Love it!
on May 11th, 2019
I have bought 2 of these now and have nothing bad to say about them. they work as advertised and have lasted me for a while
on May 9th, 2019
does just what I thought it would. its burns the herbs very good and isnt too harsh. you just have to make sure to clean often!