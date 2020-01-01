Yocan Evolve-D Plus Instructions & How to Use It
ACTIVATING THE YOCAN EVOLVE-D PLUS Before using your Yocan Evolve-D Plus pen you want to make sure the battery is at a full charge so you get the best results possible. If you are opening a new Evolve-D Plus pen you will be good to go as these already come fully charged. Now that you have the pen fully charged, you will have to activate it in order to turn the pen on. To do this you first want to locate the power button, which is the small rectangular button found half way up the pen (it is actually the only button on the pen). Then to activate the pen you must push the power button on the device 5 times in a row very, very quickly. Please note when pushing the button five times you must do it very fast or it will not work. You will know the pen is activated because a little light will flash behind the power button. Now that the pen is activated you must prepare the coils for optimal use. It is good practice to heat the coils up on the pen because it helps to burn off any junk that may be on the coils before using it. To do this you simply press and hold the power button for about 5 seconds. LOADING THE YOCAN EVOLVE-D PLUS Before loading the Evolve-D Plus pen we strongly recommend grinding up your material. This will ensure you get the best draw possible out of your pen each time when using it. Now it is time to load the material in the pen. To do this you simply turn the mouthpiece counterclockwise until it fully loosens and comes off. After doing this you will see the coil and the loading chamber like the picture below. Yocan Evolve-D Plus Pen Then you just load the chamber with the desired amount of material and reattach it back to the pen. Please note that it is not good to over pack the pen with material because it can greatly restrict the airflow and also cause the material to not burn good. USING THE YOCAN EVOLVE-D PLUS Now that you have charged the pen, activated it, and loaded it with material you are officially ready to go! To use it you simply put it to your mouth, push the power button, and start inhaling. The heating coil will begin to burn your material and you start to enjoy a nice, clean smoke in no time! Please note although this pen is at times labeled as a vape pen, it does not actually vaporize the herbs. The heating coils burn the material to provide a nice smoke that is both convenient and great for on the go. As your using your pen and the material is burning up, you are able to use the mouth tip to push the material down closer to the coils so it continues to burn nicely for you. When you are done using the pen, push the button 5 times in a row to deactivate the pen safely. This is very important to do after using the pen to ensure it does not get turned on accidentally. Note: Even though these instructions are specifically for the Yocan Evolve-D Plus Dry Herb pen, many of Yocan’s vape pens function the same way and these directions can also be used a guide line for operating the Yocan Evolve, Evolve Plus, Evolve-d, and others.
