About this product

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Oil Pen Complete Kit The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is bigger and badder than the Evolve Plus. This pen has quad coils for super big drags. Truly one of the best oil and wax pens on the market. No cartridges needed, just load your own material and your good to go! -Features Built in silicone container Micro USB port (charge & vape) Larger Quartz Quad Coil (QDC) Technology for a clean and smooth experience. Functional Coil Cap prevents leaks and mouthpiece heating. Exquisite design in a larger pen style. Color: Black Kit Comes Complete With 1 x Battery(1400mAh) 1 x Atomizer 1 x Extra four quartz coil 1 x Small tool 1 x Micro USB Cable 1 x Hanging ring 1 x Lanyard The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is a great quality pen for smoking oil! No cartridges needed for this pen. Simply drop your oil or concentrate directly into pen and your good to go. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/yocan-evolve-plus-xl-oil-pen