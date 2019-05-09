 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Yocan Evolve Plus XL Oil Pen Complete Kit

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

$49.99MSRP

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Oil Pen Complete Kit The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is bigger and badder than the Evolve Plus. This pen has quad coils for super big drags. Truly one of the best oil and wax pens on the market. No cartridges needed, just load your own material and your good to go! -Features Built in silicone container Micro USB port (charge & vape) Larger Quartz Quad Coil (QDC) Technology for a clean and smooth experience. Functional Coil Cap prevents leaks and mouthpiece heating. Exquisite design in a larger pen style. Color: Black Kit Comes Complete With 1 x Battery(1400mAh) 1 x Atomizer 1 x Extra four quartz coil 1 x Small tool 1 x Micro USB Cable 1 x Hanging ring 1 x Lanyard The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is a great quality pen for smoking oil! No cartridges needed for this pen. Simply drop your oil or concentrate directly into pen and your good to go. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/yocan-evolve-plus-xl-oil-pen

ahgeezzz

It holds a lot of concentrate which I like and the battery also works good. I think the best part is how it burns tho. It is really smooth for a concentrate pen compared to others ive tried

jonny2333

its too good! this thing loads more than i can handle lol

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.