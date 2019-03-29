jonny2333
on March 29th, 2019
good
$34.99MSRP
YOCAN HIVE 2.0 WAX AND THICK OIL KIT The Yocan Hive 2.0 is a discreet all-in-one device that now has a variable voltage feature built in. Perfect for wax or thick oil cartridges. Features: -Variable Voltage -Magnetic Connector For Drop-In Use -No Leak Design -Very Portable Specs: -Hive 2.0 Battery Capacity: 650mAh -Battery output: 12w 3.4v, 3.8v, 4.2v -Thick Oil Cartridge Resistance: 1.8 ohm -Wax Atomizer Resistance: 1.0 ohm Product Kit: -1 Box Mod -1 Hive 2.0 Connector -1 Micro USB Cable -1 Thick Oil Cartridge -1 Wax Cartridge -1 Dab Tool Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/vaporizers/products/yocan-hive-2-0-oil-wax-pen-complete-kit
on March 29th, 2019
good
on March 18th, 2019
small, compact, and hits nice
on March 18th, 2019
its convenient to use and small