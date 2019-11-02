 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Santa Marta Purple

Santa Marta Purple

by Kiona

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kiona Cannabis Flower Santa Marta Purple

About this product

Collected from a family in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta Mountains along the Caribbean coast, these heirloom crops are watered entirely by hand and grown using sustainable, noncommercial methods. These high-quality plants are derived from two lines, including an ancestral Colombian Highland Gold strain which reflects the traits of the original Santa Marta Golds that pre-date Colombia’s export market. The other line, simply referred to as La Mota, central American Spanish for “The Flower”. It is a selection made for magico-religious purposes by Arhuaco healers from a miniscule and extremely desirable portion of wild plants that existed in the region many generations ago. This population is thought to be ancestral to the vast majority of the Caribbean, Central and South American drug cultivars. The pure purple and purple gold types exhibit traits that lean heavily toward The Mota, and are a significant departure from the export-grade Cannabis produced by Colombia from 1972 to present day.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Tube-Bit

Always Thee Best BarNone this one is Home to me What good Weed adheres to be. everything about this Landrace it achieves for both me and my gardener(s) thanks growmes

About this brand

Kiona Logo
Established in 2014, Kiona farm is located in Benton City, Washington. The golden hills area, known Natively as Kiona, is a renowned terroir for vineyards and craft horticuture. Our all-natural, sun grown techniques combine traditional and modern methods to produce connoisseur-grade Cannabis with minimal environmental impact. Respect for biological diversity and genetic integrity is at the heart of our work. Commercial production of Cannabis has reduced its range of desirable traits and effects. We’re dedicated to preserving the distinctive highs and unique character of great tropical and heirloom lineages. Our curated selection of rare strains includes nearly psychedelic African hazes, spiritual Central American landraces and cherished California “hippie” weeds. ~ From our master grower’s notebook ~ Legal psychoactive Cannabis allows for more than just recreational and medicinal use. Cannabis has an equally long, if not longer, history of use for divination, meditation, and magico-religious purposes, as an entheogen, as it does a narcotic. Even in western societies, as recent as the 1960s and 70s, Cannabis was part of the jazz, beat and psychedelic movements, used as a tool for introspection and expansion of consciousness. Over the last 30 years, we’ve seen a focus on Cannabis as more of a stupefacient and narcotic. This is not to say that devotees of traditional Cannabis haven’t been grumbling the entire time. Connoisseurs have been lamenting the loss of intellectually, and spiritually stimulating pot, in exchange for what was at first the infiltration of domestically grown indica, and what later became a genetically bottlenecked, poly-hybridized gene pool, high in THC, and possessing an dizzying array of flavors, but homogeneous in its ability to produce a bland, sedative effect, of limited utility to the artists, gifted academics, and spiritual sages who once embraced the species for its ability to enhance their intellectual and spiritual lives.