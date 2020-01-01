Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower. Kiskanu’s award winning cannabis is sungrown, as natural light is a critical component to rich terpene and cannabinoid development. Over 20 years of experience is reflected in the quality and consistency of our small batch products, made from our own whole plant extracts and organic herbs. We are committed to organic farming methods, sustainable practices, organic ingredients, and offering safe, lab tested cannabis and cannabis products to our community. We grow our own, make our own, and that's the secret to reliably consistent goods.