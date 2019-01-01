 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kiskanu Blue (CBD OG) Premium Cannabis Flower Pre-Rolls

by KISKANU

About this product

Kiskanu Blue (CBD OG) Premium Flower Pre-Rolls. These 2.5:1 (CBD:THC) flower pre-roll inspire feelings of relaxation with mental clarity, relief of depression and anxiety, and are excellent for treating migraines and headaches. High in terpenes, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, these pre-rolls taste earthy, spicy, sweet and fruity. Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower.

About this strain

CBD OG

CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.

About this brand

Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower. Kiskanu’s award winning cannabis is sungrown, as natural light is a critical component to rich terpene and cannabinoid development. Over 20 years of experience is reflected in the quality and consistency of our small batch products, made from our own whole plant extracts and organic herbs. We are committed to organic farming methods, sustainable practices, organic ingredients, and offering safe, lab tested cannabis and cannabis products to our community. We grow our own, make our own, and that's the secret to reliably consistent goods.