About this product
Kiskanu Blue (CBD OG) Premium Flower Pre-Rolls. These 2.5:1 (CBD:THC) flower pre-roll inspire feelings of relaxation with mental clarity, relief of depression and anxiety, and are excellent for treating migraines and headaches. High in terpenes, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, these pre-rolls taste earthy, spicy, sweet and fruity. Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
CBD OG
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.