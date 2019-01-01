 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
KISKANU Topicals Lubricants & Oils Kiskanu Cannabis Face Oil
About this product

Kiskanu's soothing face oil will leave your skin feeling silky smooth, while fighting aging and balancing your natural skin oils.  This silky oil is excellent for all skin types as well as for those with sensitive skin.  We use only the finest cold-pressed, virgin, organic oils including sunflower, argan, coconut, and jojoba to deeply moisturize. We feature Rose Geranium known for its wound-healing properties and ability to soothe irritated skin, blemishes, inflammation, as well as anxiety.  The antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant properties in our face oil also fight acne and other skin irritations.  The cannabis we use is grown on our family farm and is high in THC, providing pain relief, reducing inflammation and relaxing muscle spasms. Cannabis and Calendula both are anti-spasmodic and can help with facial tension, headaches, achy jaws and more. Lavender is a known pain reliever, antifungal, antibacterial, antispasmodic and aids in wound and blemish healing.  Wild Carrot is a gentle cell rejuvenator and excellent first line of defense for supporting aging or environmentally stressed skin, while supporting overall skin health.  High in Vitamins A and E, our oil promotes radiant and youthful skin by promoting collagen formation leaving skin looking lustrous and radiant. Use as a daily moisturizer on cleansed skin, as a makeup base, for makeup remover, beard oil, and anywhere else on your body that needs some extra attention.

About this brand

Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower. Kiskanu’s award winning cannabis is sungrown, as natural light is a critical component to rich terpene and cannabinoid development. Over 20 years of experience is reflected in the quality and consistency of our small batch products, made from our own whole plant extracts and organic herbs. We are committed to organic farming methods, sustainable practices, organic ingredients, and offering safe, lab tested cannabis and cannabis products to our community. We grow our own, make our own, and that's the secret to reliably consistent goods.