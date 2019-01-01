 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kiskanu Cannabis Intimacy Oil

by KISKANU

About this product

Calendula is the featured herb in Kiskanu Sensual Cannabis Lubricant. It is antibacterial and antiviral as well as soothing, moisturizing and antispasmodic. Our organic, cold-pressed oils of coconut, sunflower, and jojoba blend together for a natural emollient that will hydrate your cells and keep your most sensitive areas slippery, happy and healthy. The cannabis we use is grown on our family farm and is high in THC, providing pain relief, reducing inflammation and relaxing muscle spasms. Our sensual cannabis oil is an excellent way to explore different sensual avenues with yourself or partner(s). It can also be used to aid in menopausal dryness or as a whole body massage oil.

About this brand

Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower. Kiskanu’s award winning cannabis is sungrown, as natural light is a critical component to rich terpene and cannabinoid development. Over 20 years of experience is reflected in the quality and consistency of our small batch products, made from our own whole plant extracts and organic herbs. We are committed to organic farming methods, sustainable practices, organic ingredients, and offering safe, lab tested cannabis and cannabis products to our community. We grow our own, make our own, and that's the secret to reliably consistent goods.