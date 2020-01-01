 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cooking
  5. 4-Pack Multi-colored Silicone Chocolate and Candy Molds

4-Pack Multi-colored Silicone Chocolate and Candy Molds

by Kitchenatics

Write a review
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking 4-Pack Multi-colored Silicone Chocolate and Candy Molds
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking 4-Pack Multi-colored Silicone Chocolate and Candy Molds
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking 4-Pack Multi-colored Silicone Chocolate and Candy Molds
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking 4-Pack Multi-colored Silicone Chocolate and Candy Molds
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking 4-Pack Multi-colored Silicone Chocolate and Candy Molds

$9.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Make your own sweet treats with these silicone molds that can be used for candies, gummies, chocolates, caramel and jelly; pack includes 4 trays that each measure 8.3 by 4 inches.The 100% platinum food grade silicone used in our molds is BPA free. Our tray molds have undergone testing to become both FDA and LFGB approved to ensure superior food safety and materials. Our nonstick molds allow for easy release of candies when they’re finished hardening. Each mold can be hand washed or put in the dishwasher after use for a quick, no mess clean up.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kitchenatics Logo
Are you ready to cook effortlessly like a pro? As husband-and-wife tandem, cooking is our passion. That passion led us to innovate and come up with cooking tools that make cooking and baking so much easier. We design everything from quality stainless steel cooling racks, to taco holder stands, jelly roll racks, quarter cooking racks and sheets, silicone trivets & silicone molds, and more, to help you achieve a more perfect and convenient home cooking experience!