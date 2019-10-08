 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  6-Pack Hemp Leaf Chocolate Bar and Funny Emojis Silicone Chocolate and Candy Molds

6-Pack Hemp Leaf Chocolate Bar and Funny Emojis Silicone Chocolate and Candy Molds

by Kitchenatics

5.0
$11.98MSRP

About this product

Who says chocolates and candies are only for kids? Add life to parties and present these as gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, bridal showers, Halloween, and more! The hemp leaf designs on the silicone chocolate bar and funny emojis on the silicone candy molds are perfect for Jello shots, Keto fat bombs, CBD chocolate, CBD gummies and caramels, Tequila pops, cake and muffin toppers.

1 customer review

planetmars31

juz bought this and made Keto chocolates with CBD and they were amazing! the emojis really brighten my days! <3

from Kitchenaticson October 8th, 2019

Thank you for your feedback! Glad you enjoyed them!

About this brand

Are you ready to cook effortlessly like a pro? As husband-and-wife tandem, cooking is our passion. That passion led us to innovate and come up with cooking tools that make cooking and baking so much easier. We design everything from quality stainless steel cooling racks, to taco holder stands, jelly roll racks, quarter cooking racks and sheets, silicone trivets & silicone molds, and more, to help you achieve a more perfect and convenient home cooking experience!