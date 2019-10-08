THC Infused Coconut Oil
by Liberty
1 piece
$95.00
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$11.98MSRP
Who says chocolates and candies are only for kids? Add life to parties and present these as gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, bridal showers, Halloween, and more! The hemp leaf designs on the silicone chocolate bar and funny emojis on the silicone candy molds are perfect for Jello shots, Keto fat bombs, CBD chocolate, CBD gummies and caramels, Tequila pops, cake and muffin toppers.
on October 8th, 2019
juz bought this and made Keto chocolates with CBD and they were amazing! the emojis really brighten my days! <3
Thank you for your feedback! Glad you enjoyed them!