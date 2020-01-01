 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cooking
  5. Brown Silicone Candy and Chocolate Molds: 6 Pack

Brown Silicone Candy and Chocolate Molds: 6 Pack

by Kitchenatics

Write a review
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking Brown Silicone Candy and Chocolate Molds: 6 Pack
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking Brown Silicone Candy and Chocolate Molds: 6 Pack
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking Brown Silicone Candy and Chocolate Molds: 6 Pack
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking Brown Silicone Candy and Chocolate Molds: 6 Pack
Kitchenatics Edibles Cooking Brown Silicone Candy and Chocolate Molds: 6 Pack

$10.89MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Premium quality food-grade silicone candy molds that are 100% BPA-free and approved by US FDA and LFGB standards. The flexible and durable molds have passed the "pinch test" with no white marks that signal durability. Each chocolate mold tray can withstand temperatures from -104 F to 446 F without losing their shape. Perfect to use for your CBD chocolates and candy, CBD sleep gummies, Tequila shots, jello shots and more! Fun designs are also great for candles, fridge magnets, and soaps as giveaways!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kitchenatics Logo
Are you ready to cook effortlessly like a pro? As husband-and-wife tandem, cooking is our passion. That passion led us to innovate and come up with cooking tools that make cooking and baking so much easier. We design everything from quality stainless steel cooling racks, to taco holder stands, jelly roll racks, quarter cooking racks and sheets, silicone trivets & silicone molds, and more, to help you achieve a more perfect and convenient home cooking experience!