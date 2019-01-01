 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kiteman® Cartridge Silver

by Kiteman®

$78.00MSRP

About this product

This is a half and half mix White Widow (23%THC) and OG Kush (17.5% THC), extracted form the very best and organic budds (Yes! Not from the stems and leaves, just budds). Our methods of extractions allow us to extract everything including the original terpenoids, THC, CBD, CBN, and other Cannabinoids.

About this strain

White Widow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

Kiteman is for all the Kite runners out there, whom want to get higher and enjoy the beautiful skies. LA.VANCOUVER.NYC.TORONTO We are expecting to Launch Mid 2019, Until then we will be doing a series of Costumer Experience Analytics where a diverse group of volunteers will try our products and make comments about taste, smell, feel, effects, and thought patterns in a friendly and professional environment. The locations for these Costumer Experience Analytics will be at our headquarter in Toronto. If interested in participating please email our marketing director at tk@kanabi.ca.