This is a half and half mix White Widow (23%THC) and OG Kush (17.5% THC), extracted form the very best and organic budds (Yes! Not from the stems and leaves, just budds). Our methods of extractions allow us to extract everything including the original terpenoids, THC, CBD, CBN, and other Cannabinoids.
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.