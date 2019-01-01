 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kiteman® PinkFormula THC shots

by Kiteman®

$180.00MSRP

About this product

Our purpose for this product was to give a gift of "choice", to the drink enthusiasts and professional creative drink makers. Mix of THC Concentrates with naturally flavored drink for a fantastic shot experience. 53mg of THC in each shot. When it hits you, it hits you. 90% of the 10 people who have tried this product, have elevated to Kiteland in less than 30 minutes. Send us your favorite THC cocktail recipes.

About this strain

AK-47

AK-47
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

Kiteman is for all the Kite runners out there, whom want to get higher and enjoy the beautiful skies. LA.VANCOUVER.NYC.TORONTO We are expecting to Launch Mid 2019, Until then we will be doing a series of Costumer Experience Analytics where a diverse group of volunteers will try our products and make comments about taste, smell, feel, effects, and thought patterns in a friendly and professional environment. The locations for these Costumer Experience Analytics will be at our headquarter in Toronto. If interested in participating please email our marketing director at tk@kanabi.ca.