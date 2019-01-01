Kiteman is for all the Kite runners out there, whom want to get higher and enjoy the beautiful skies. LA.VANCOUVER.NYC.TORONTO We are expecting to Launch Mid 2019, Until then we will be doing a series of Costumer Experience Analytics where a diverse group of volunteers will try our products and make comments about taste, smell, feel, effects, and thought patterns in a friendly and professional environment. The locations for these Costumer Experience Analytics will be at our headquarter in Toronto. If interested in participating please email our marketing director at tk@kanabi.ca.