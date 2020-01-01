About this product

At 2.5 MG THC per mint, Petra gives you the ability to titrate your dose in precise increments. This accuracy allow you to integrate Petra more easily into your active lifestyle. All Petra flavors are sugar free and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide. *Available exclusively in California.