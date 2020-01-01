Moroccan Mint Petra Mints 10mg 4-Pack
by Kiva ConfectionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
At 2.5 MG THC per mint, Petra gives you the ability to titrate your dose in precise increments. This accuracy allow you to integrate Petra more easily into your active lifestyle. All Petra flavors are sugar free and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide. *Available exclusively in California.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.