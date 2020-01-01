 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Moroccan Mint Petra Mints 10mg 4-Pack

by Kiva Confections

Moroccan Mint Petra Mints 10mg 4-Pack

At 2.5 MG THC per mint, Petra gives you the ability to titrate your dose in precise increments. This accuracy allow you to integrate Petra more easily into your active lifestyle. All Petra flavors are sugar free and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide. *Available exclusively in California.

By adhering to the highest standards of product quality, certified production methods, efficacy testing and innovation, KIVA Confections will continue to produce and deliver the safest, most convenient and delicious tasting medical cannabis products to a discerning and deserving community.