  5. Citrus CBD Petra Mints 100mg 40-pack

Citrus CBD Petra Mints 100mg 40-pack

by Kiva Confections

About this product

Tart and subtly sweet, the fresh citrus flavor of our Citrus CBD Petra combines notes of lemon and lime for a zesty, sharp and fruity flavor. Born in 2015, Petra was California’s first microdosed cannabis infused mint. It boasts the most discreet, portable, pocketable, and purse-able edibles package on the market. At 2.5MG CBD per serving, Citrus CBD Petra is perfect for the new or casual cannabis user, who is more interested in a relaxing, non-psychoactive edibles experience. All Petra flavors are sugar free, vegan, and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Ingredients: Xylitol, Dextrin, Malic Acid, Matcha Tea, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Vegetable Oil.

About this brand

By adhering to the highest standards of product quality, certified production methods, efficacy testing and innovation, KIVA Confections will continue to produce and deliver the safest, most convenient and delicious tasting medical cannabis products to a discerning and deserving community.