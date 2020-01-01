About this product

A precise blend of CA grown cannabis, green tea matcha and eucalyptus oil, our refreshing Eucalyptus Petra is perfect for clearing the senses. Born in 2015, Petra was California’s first microdosed cannabis infused mint. It boasts the most discreet, portable, pocketable, and purse-able edibles package on the market. At 2.5MG THC or less per serving, Petra is perfect for the new or casual cannabis user, and the seasoned cannabis user looking for a consistent, low dose of THC throughout the day. All Petra flavors are sugar free, vegan, and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide. Available in California and Hawaii.