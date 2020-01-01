About this product

Our new 5:1 CBD dominant Dark Chocolate Kiva Bar combines our robust, semi-sweet dark chocolate with hints of vanilla, and a smooth texture. Containing 100MG of CBD and only 20MG of THC, this is sure to be a new favorite. Since our start, Kiva has used cold water extract in all of our chocolates to create an unparalleled edible experience. Not only does this process preserve the terpenes for a full spectrum, whole plant cannabis experience, it boasts a superior taste that both chocolate and cannabis connoisseurs alike will love.