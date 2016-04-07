 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blackberry Dark Chocolate Mini Bars - 45mg

by Kiva Confections

About this product

A blend of fresh blackberries and toasty cannabis come together in our dark chocolate to create a unique flavor that lingers on your palate. Let the tart berry aroma mingle with the 54% cacao and savor this superb culinary combination. All Natural Ingredients: Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.

OriginalGreen

great product, very consistent with the MG which is hard to find in edibles. Tastes amazing too! A+

About this brand

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.