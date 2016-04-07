Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
A blend of fresh blackberries and toasty cannabis come together in our dark chocolate to create a unique flavor that lingers on your palate. Let the tart berry aroma mingle with the 54% cacao and savor this superb culinary combination. All Natural Ingredients: Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors. Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.
on April 7th, 2016
great product, very consistent with the MG which is hard to find in edibles. Tastes amazing too! A+