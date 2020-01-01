About this product

The name Camino was inspired by the historic El Camino Real, the 600 mile California road that connects some of the most beautiful and inspiring landscapes in the state. Each flavor of Camino was designed to transport you to a specific location and put you in a “California State of Mind.” Our Blenheim Apricot gummies pair a thoughtful combination of indica and sativa terpenes with notes of Blenheim apricots and a hint of lime for a functionally-balanced experience. Center your mood while visiting the apricot orchards that once populated Northern California’s countryside. INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax Save