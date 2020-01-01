About this product

Halloween just got a little more thrilling this year with the release of our new Blood Orange Camino gummies, available throughout October while supplies last. Like all Camino Gummies, our Blood Orange flavor uses a custom combination of terpenes to create the most tailored edible experience on the market. Blood Orange Camino contain an exhilarating blend of sativa terpenes to awaken your inner thrill-seeker. These gummies pair perfectly with a frightful night, full of goosebumps and heart-pounding excitement. The trickiest part of this treat? Starting with just one.