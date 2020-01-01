 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blood Orange Camino Gummy 100mg 20-pack

Blood Orange Camino Gummy 100mg 20-pack

by Kiva Confections

About this product

Halloween just got a little more thrilling this year with the release of our new Blood Orange Camino gummies, available throughout October while supplies last. Like all Camino Gummies, our Blood Orange flavor uses a custom combination of terpenes to create the most tailored edible experience on the market. Blood Orange Camino contain an exhilarating blend of sativa terpenes to awaken your inner thrill-seeker. These gummies pair perfectly with a frightful night, full of goosebumps and heart-pounding excitement. The trickiest part of this treat? Starting with just one.

About this brand

Kiva Confections Logo
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.