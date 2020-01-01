Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Blueberry Terra Bites are our best-selling product in California. Using a traditional 24-hour panning process, dried US-grown blueberries are dusted with cocoa powder and finished with a generous coating of delicious milk chocolate. Each 5MG bite is polished to sweet, tart, irresistible, perfection. Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Cultivated Blueberry (Sugar, Blueberry, Sunflower Oil), Confectioner's Glaze, Cannabis Extract, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid. Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts. *Available in California. Winner of Best Edible, 2017, East Bay Express user poll Winner of Best Edible, 2017, The Errl Cup Winner of Best Local Edible, 2017, by SF Weekly.
