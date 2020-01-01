 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Milk Chocolate Terra Bites 10mg Singles

by Kiva Confections

Blueberry Terra Bites are our best-selling product in California. Using a traditional 24-hour panning process, dried US-grown blueberries are dusted with cocoa powder and finished with a generous coating of delicious milk chocolate. Each 5MG bite is polished to sweet, tart, irresistible, perfection. Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Cultivated Blueberry (Sugar, Blueberry, Sunflower Oil), Confectioner's Glaze, Cannabis Extract, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid. Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts. *Available in California. Winner of Best Edible, 2017, East Bay Express user poll Winner of Best Edible, 2017, The Errl Cup Winner of Best Local Edible, 2017, by SF Weekly.

About this brand

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.