Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Blueberry Terra Bites are the latest innovation in our line of best-selling Terra Bites. Using a traditional 24-hour panning process, dried US-grown blueberries are dusted with cocoa powder and finished with a generous coating of delicious milk chocolate. Each 5MG bite is polished to sweet, tart, irresistible, perfection. Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Cultivated Blueberry (Sugar, Blueberry, Sunflower Oil), Confectioner's Glaze, Cannabis Extract, Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid. Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts. *Available in California in 100MG potency and Arizona in 120MG potency. Winner of Best Edible, 2017, East Bay Express user poll Winner of Best Edible, 2017, The Errl Cup Winner of Best Local Edible, 2017, by SF Weekly.
on December 27th, 2019
One tasty dose is perfect for relaxation and productivity. These folks are doing a lot right.
on June 9th, 2019
Very nice ! mellow without the psychosis. I'm very happy with the dosage .
on May 13th, 2019
This is the first edibles I really like. Mostly I don't like how they make me feel. It's different then smoking. But these are amazing. Doesn't leave a bad pot taste in your mouth. Actually I was surprised there was pot in it. All the way around a good deal. Taste great priced right, and just one is perfect to cut any pain I have, or help me stay asleep longer at night. So I'll medicate with flower at bedtime and eat one of these which kicks in about 45 - 1 hour in after I'm already asleep. During the daytime - the small dose is perfect for days with extra fibromyalgia and my arm / neck pain. I don't feel whacked-out and can completely work competently. Because of the small dosage I can control my experience which is again an added plus, in case I am at a place I can't smoke, Or want to increase the effects for pleasure.