PAMag76 on May 13th, 2019

This is the first edibles I really like. Mostly I don't like how they make me feel. It's different then smoking. But these are amazing. Doesn't leave a bad pot taste in your mouth. Actually I was surprised there was pot in it. All the way around a good deal. Taste great priced right, and just one is perfect to cut any pain I have, or help me stay asleep longer at night. So I'll medicate with flower at bedtime and eat one of these which kicks in about 45 - 1 hour in after I'm already asleep. During the daytime - the small dose is perfect for days with extra fibromyalgia and my arm / neck pain. I don't feel whacked-out and can completely work competently. Because of the small dosage I can control my experience which is again an added plus, in case I am at a place I can't smoke, Or want to increase the effects for pleasure.